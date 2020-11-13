Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.