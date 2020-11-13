Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CDW by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

