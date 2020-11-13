Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

