Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,533 shares of company stock worth $127,768 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.