Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.