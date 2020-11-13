Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $260.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

