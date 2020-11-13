Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NDAQ opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

