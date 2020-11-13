Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 85.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

