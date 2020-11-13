Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.33 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

