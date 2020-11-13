Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 277,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

