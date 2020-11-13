Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.57 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

