Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after buying an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,141,000 after buying an additional 385,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 388.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

