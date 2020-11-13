Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $398.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $411.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

