Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 12,422 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 608.3% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 420.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 102,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.