Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 12,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 261,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.