Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 104,100 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

