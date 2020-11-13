Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,713 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

