SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $150,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.