Scotiabank Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $13.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE DK opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

