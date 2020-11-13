Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) vs. AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) Financial Comparison

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and AgriVest Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.40 billion 0.93 -$130.00 million $0.23 144.87 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgriVest Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -13.11% N/A -2.58% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its share price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and AgriVest Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 2 4 0 2.67 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Games beats AgriVest Americas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

