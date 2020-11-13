Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Scholar Rock worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $451,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 65.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

