Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $77.16 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

