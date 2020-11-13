Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

