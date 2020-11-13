Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 37,031 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.