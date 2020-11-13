Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

IXN stock opened at $271.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day moving average is $245.47. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

