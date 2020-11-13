Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

