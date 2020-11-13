Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 171 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $44,943,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

