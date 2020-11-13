Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

