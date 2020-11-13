Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

