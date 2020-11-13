Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,358 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 86.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of FIS opened at $142.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.