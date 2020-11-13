Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,732 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

