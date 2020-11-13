Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 602,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Dover stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

