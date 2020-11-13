Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,869 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.