Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,376 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

ETR opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

