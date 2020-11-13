Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,151 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

