Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 129,772 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,392 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

