Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

