Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.43% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.