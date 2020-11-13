Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 204.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,339 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

