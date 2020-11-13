Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.68% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

