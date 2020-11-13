Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

