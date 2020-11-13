Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

