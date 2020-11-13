Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

