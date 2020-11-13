Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

