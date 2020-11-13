Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $94,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

PTC opened at $94.68 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

