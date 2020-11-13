Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $44.13 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

