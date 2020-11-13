Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $241.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.