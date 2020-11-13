Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,853,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

