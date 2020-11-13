Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.95 and a 200-day moving average of $314.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,816 shares of company stock valued at $111,120,613 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.