Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

